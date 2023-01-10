Don’t pick candidate who can cause Pelangai ‘to be apart’ from govt: Mohamed Khaled

BENTONG: Voters in the Pelangai state by-election have been urged not to pick an elected representative who can create a ‘distance’ between the area and the government agenda.

Umno vice-president Datuk Seri Mohamed Khaled Nordin (pix) said choosing a state assemblyman who has good ties with the state and federal governments would facilitate the implementation of programmes and policies to improve the people’s quality of life.

“From the geographical aspect, Pelangai is located far from the state administrative centre in Kuantan and Putrajaya (federal administrative capital). In such a situation, let just the distance be a separation; do not pick an assemblyman who will cause Pelangai to be further apart from the government,” he said.

Mohamed Khaled, who is also Higher Education Minister, told reporters this when met after attending the Pahang Semarak Siswa MADANI programme at Dataran Simpang Pelangai here today.

The Pelangai state by-election on Oct 7 will see a three-cornered fight involving Barisan Nasional’s (BN) Datuk Amizar Abu Adam, Perikatan Nasional’s (PN) Kasim Samat and independent candidate Haslihelmy DM Zulhasni.

Mohamed Khaled is confident that BN can retain the Pelangai seat, based on the positive response to the BN campaign so far. - Bernama