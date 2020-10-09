Don’t politicise NGO aid to prisons - Prisons Dept

KUALA LUMPUR: The Prisons Department is grateful for the assistance extended by various non-governmental organisations (NGOs) and individuals to prisons affected by the Covid-19 infection, it said in a statement today.

“The Prisons Department welcomes this type of collaboration to ease the government’s burden in curbing the Covid-19 pandemic in prisons.

“It is common to forge cooperation between prison authorities and NGOs or individuals who came forward to help,“ it said.

It also expressed its gratitude towards Ustaz Ebit Liew who has come forward to distribute donations to an affected prison.

“Therefore, the department hopes that this issue will not be politicised as it can affect such sincere gestures,” it added.

Recently, a story about the independent Islamic preacher distributing basic necessities to prisoners placed under quarantine at the Pokok Sena Prison in Kedah went viralled on social media. — Bernama