Don’t purchase CBR devices from unregistered sources - MCMC

PUTRAJAYA: The Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) has reminded the public not to purchase boosters or cellular booster and repeater (CBR) devices from unregistered sources, and instead only get them from authorised service providers.

In a statement today, MCMC said it had issued guidelines on the purchase, and use and ownership of CBRs effective January 1 to curb the increase in cases of spectrum interference involving the use of such devices that did not comply with standards.

It said CBRs are mobile network devices that add signal strength from transmitter stations as well as mobile devices but the widespread and irregular use of the device by the public and service providers causes disruption to the quality of mobile and mobile broadband networks.

“Failure to comply with these guidelines is tantamount to an offence under Section 239 of the Communications and Multimedia Act (AKM) 1998 or Regulation 16 under the Communications and Multimedia (Technical Standard) Regulations 2000 which carries a fine not exceeding RM500,000 or imprisonment not exceeding five years or both,” the statement read.

MCMC advised the public to lodge a complaint to their service providers through official channels provided if they have coverage issues.

“If they are still not satisfied with the solution provided by the service providers, they can file a complaint to MCMC,“ he said. -Bernama