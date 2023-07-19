Don't raise racial issues for unity sake: Tokoh Maal Hijrah Award recipient

KUALA LUMPUR: Politicians are advised not to 'fan' racial issues in order to maintain unity in the country, said the recipient of the 1445H/2023 National Tokoh Maal Hijrah Award Datuk Dr Abdul Monir Yaacob.

Abdul Monir, who is the former Director-General of the Institute of Islamic Understanding Malaysia (IKIM), hoped that politicians would also not touch on matters already enshrined in the Federal Constitution involving racism for their political use.

“For me, the problem is simple, we hope politicians in Malaysia who are of various races, do not create issues that can destroy unity. Everyone wants unity, both politicians and communities of various races,“ he told a press conference after the national-level 1445H/ 2023 Maal Hijrah celebration at the Kuala Lumpur World Trade Centre (WTCKL) here today.

He said unity will not be achieved in the country as long as political parties continue to divide.

Asked how he felt being named the recipient of the national-level Tokoh Maal Hijrah Award, Abdul Monior, 77, said he was grateful that his works were appreciated.

“I also received messages from many people after receiving this award and they said ‘you deserve it’,“ he added.

According to him, his time working to develop the ummah, like giving talks and speeches on Islam and Islamic law at home and abroad has passed.

However, he said, he was still active in his work to unite the ummah through his writing.

“I have published 11 books and have won awards. There are two books in the pipeline...I’m now doing a thesis for a doctorate (PhD),” he added.

Abdul Monir was presented the National Tokoh Maal Hijrah Award by the Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri'ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah in conjunction with the 1445H/ 2023 Maal Hijrah celebration.

The event was also graced by the Raja Permaisuri Agong Tunku Azizah Aminah Maimunah Iskandariah.

Also present were Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim and his wife, Datin Seri Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail abnd deputy prime ministers Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi and Datuk Seri Fadillah Yusof. -Bernama