PETALING JAYA: Health professionals have reminded Malaysians not to get complacent as the Covid-19 outbreak in Malaysia has not reached its final stage.

Galen Centre for Health and Social Policy CEO Azrul Mohd Khalib said the media should continue to caution the public against becoming complacent.

“Shopping malls are allowed to restrict entry to customers without a mask,” he told theSun recently.

“They should enforce the authority given and practise this standard operating procedure (SOP), even supply masks at RM1 each if the need arises.

“The government’s tone is too relaxed. They must understand that people take the cue (from them) so they have to set the correct tone. Complacency can create a new cluster.”

Independent medical expert Dr Hanafiah Bashirun said we cannot let our guard down until we have a vaccine.

“The onus is on public members to respect one another. We have to wear face masks and use sanitisers. We must make it our priority,” he said.

Hanafiah pointed out that some parents are a little too easy going. “I’ve seen some (parents) wearing masks but not their children. Though it can be uncomfortable, we must be an example to them,” he said.

Virologist Prof Emeritus Datuk Dr Lam Sai Kit still recommends the wearing of masks.

“We’ve taken a lot of precautionary measures and gone through so much inconvenience. We must do what we can to prevent a second wave,” he said.

“The community has a more important role to play in policing its own actions as it is our health and lives (that are) at stake.

“A little more sacrifice will go a long way towards providing a safe environment, and make Malaysia a country all of us can be proud of for having done a great job in controlling Covid-19.”

He said the spread of droplets is more significant than aerosols.

Aerosols are particles that are suspended in the air. When we breathe, talk, cough or sneeze, the respiratory droplets we emitted mix with the surrounding air and form an aerosol.

“Transmission via droplet spread can occur through contaminated surfaces. Based on this, the World Health Organisation’s (WHO) recommendation of social distancing, wearing of face masks and hand washing have been effective in control Covid-19.

“We should also avoid crowds, gathering in confined and enclosed spaces with poor ventilation,” he said.