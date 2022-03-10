Don’t rush to hold GE15, focus on economic recovery: Azmin

SHAH ALAM: There should be no rush to hold the 15th General Election (GE15) because the focus now should be on economic recovery programmes and creating new jobs for the people.

Senior Minister of International Trade and Industry Datuk Seri Mohamed Azmin Ali said there’s still a lot of time to hold the general election.

“I have given my views, although the country’s economic situation is getting better and recovering based on data and statistics, I represent the ministry that is responsible for investment and trade and I feel that we need a bit more time to convince foreign investors to continue to invest in Malaysia and make Malaysia their investment destination.

“Only with new investments can we drive sustainable economic growth and create jobs,” he told the media after launching the Selangor Bersatu election machinery here yesterday.

However, Mohamed Azmin, who is also Perikatan Nasional (PN) election machinery director, said if GE15 were to be held soon, PN would be ready to face it.

He said PN component parties were in the process of completing talks on seat distributions for GE15.

Commenting on the possibility of “former employer” Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim contesting in the Gombak parliamentary constituency that he currently represents, Mohamed Azmin said anyone could contest there.

He said whether or not he would stay and contest in Gombak in GE15 would be up to the party.

Previously, Anwar revealed his intention to contest and wrest back the parliamentary seat held by the ‘traitor’ of PKR and Pakatan Harapan (PH). - Bernama