BUKIT MERTAJAM: Pakatan Harapan should not allow anyone to undermine or sabotage the leadership of Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamed, said PKR deputy president Datuk Seri Mohamed Azmin Ali here.

Azmin, who is also the Economics Affairs Minister, said that Mahathir was working very hard to revive the country’s economy.

“We should not allow anyone to undermine or sabotage his leadership. We should also not take for granted the trust and mandate given by the people.”

Azmin said that he supports Mahathir’s leadership and hopes that every component in the coalition would also share his stand on the matter.

He said this after attending the Seberang Jaya Hari Raya Aidilfitri open-house which was organised by its assemblyman Dr Afif Bahardin here.

Among those present were Chief Minister Chow Kon Yeow and state PKR leaders.

Azmin who has come under scrutiny of late due to his alleged involvement in a gay sex clip which went viral mainly through the social media WhatsApp network, said that if anyone be it, in Pakatan or outside resort to gutter, dirty politics, it would raise the spectrum of trust among the people.

“This is why the PM (Mahathir) has come out very strongly to stop this gutter politics. This is a new government. We should work and deliver the mandate given by the rakyat. It was an unprecedented support by them so we must give the best service possible.”

Asked if the release of the clip was done through internal (PKR) or external channels, Azmin said that he does not want to speculate but the evidence used in the public forum warrants an explanation from the (party) leadership.

Although he was saddened by what transpired and that it was unfortunate that it occurred in the New Malaysia set up, he said that the struggle to rebuild the economy must continue.

Currently, he is busy trying to formulate the 12th Malaysia (Development) Plan by taking new approaches which he hopes can instil confidence among

“We will focus on new resources such as artificial intelligence and big data.”