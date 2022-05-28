Don’t speculate on Zuraida’s position: Annuar

KOTA BHARU: Minister of Communications and Multimedia Tan Sri Annuar Musa has urged that no speculation be made until the position of Ampang member of parliament Datuk Zuraida Kamaruddin as minister is decided by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob.

“From what I read, Zuraida will meet with the Prime Minister to discuss the issue of her position and post. This means Zuraida is still a minister until she holds the meeting with the Prime Minister,” he said.

He said this at a media conference when attending an Aidilfitri gathering with the Keluarga Malaysia community and the people of Kelantan at the Kompleks Yayasan Kemiskinan Kelantan (YKK) in Padang Kala, here today.

Annuar was commenting on Zuraida’s announcement that she was leaving Parti Bersatu to join Parti Bangsa Malaysia (PBM) and that she would be meeting Ismail Sabri to discuss her resignation as Minister of Plantation and Commodities.

He said: “Maybe, when she (Zuraida) meets the Prime Minister it (resignation) will be accepted, (but) maybe the Prime Minister has another view on it.

“We must wait for the meeting and refrain from making any speculation because it is a normal process by a minister (to see the Prime Minister) if he or she wants to step down,” he said. - Bernama