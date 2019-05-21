Don’t speculate, says Mat Sabu

KUALA LUMPUR: Defence Minister Mohamad Sabu (pix) has urged parties to refrain from making speculations on issues being investigated by the Governance, Procurement and Finance Investigating Committee (GPFIC).

He said speculations might hinder the GPFIC’s investigations into issues such as the procurement of helicopters by the Ministry of Defence (Mindef).

In a statement yesterday, he said the special investigating committee being chaired by former auditor-general Tan Sri Ambrin Buang was still scrutinising Mindef’s procurements and finances.

He also said Mindef would submit GPFIC’s findings on the land swap issue to the Cabinet before lodging a report with the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission and Royal Malaysia Police for further action. — Bernama