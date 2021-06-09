Don’t spray Dettol on undocumented migrants, Immigration Dept told

PETALING JAYA: The Malaysian Medical Association (MMA) has condemned the Immigration Department’s treatment of undocumented migrants during a recent raid conducted in Cyberjaya.

We are shocked at the way fellow human beings were treated by the government department’s officers, its president Datuk Dr. Subramaniam Muniandy said today.

“Who did the Immigration department consult before carrying out their ‘raids’? Surely the spraying of Dettol is not part of the SOP from the NSC (National Security Council) or MOH (Health Ministry).

“We are in the middle of a pandemic. These raids will cause migrants to flee and hide from the authorities and this will complicate efforts to curb Covid19,” he said in a statement today.

These are the types of incidents that have led to migrants not trusting the authorities. This trust deficit needs to be addressed, Subramaniam said.

The authorities usual practice of “raid and detain” must stop and better ways should be sought to tackle the problem of undocumented migrants. More raids will result in more detention centre clusters as we have repeatedly seen, he added.

MMA urged the government to engage with the NGOs in reaching out to the undocumented migrants. The migrants need to be given the assurance that they will be helped and not harmed, Subramaniam said.

“Undocumented migrants are one of the most important groups to vaccinate. If half of the Malaysians in the country have yet to register for the vaccine, imagine the enourmous challenge it will be to get the two to three million undocumented migrant workers vaccinated. We may not achieve herd immunity if we fail in our efforts to vaccinate our significantly high migrant worker population.

“To get migrant workers (documented and undocumented) to cooperate, the authorities need to first start treating them like human beings,” he added.