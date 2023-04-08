Don't take bribes, always maintain integrity, says Tengku Hassanal

PEKAN: The Regent of Pahang Tengku Hassanal Ibrahim Alam Shah Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri'ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah (pix) has cautioned enforcement agencies in Pahang against taking bribes and reminded them to always maintain integrity.

He said the agencies should diligently implement enforcement and act decisively including ensuring that the environment, flora, and fauna in Pahang are always protected.

“I’m with you, don’t worry. Do not take bribes and always maintain integrity, if someone mentions names (to get what they want), inform me. No one is immune from the law, wrong is wrong, whether they are the royals, politicians, or the people.

“To all royals, all projects in the form of joint ventures with royals from other states must get my approval first...as well as to all politicians, development projects must be presented to me and receive my consent,“ he stressed, adding that the federal government is required to get approval from the state government before a development project can be carried out.

“As for the Department of Environment, I want the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) report to be presented to me first before making any decision. All issues and projects that have been brought to me will be presented to my father (Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah) for approval, “ he added.

Tengku Hassanal said this when delivering the Pahang state honours investiture ceremony speech in conjunction with the 64th birthday celebration of the Sultan of Pahang at Istana Abu Bakar, here, today.

The Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri'ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah and the Raja Permaisuri Agong Tunku Azizah Aminah Maimunah Iskandariah graced the banquet held after the ceremony.

Tengku Hassanal said as the heir to the Pahang throne, he did not intend to interfere in the government's administration but wanted to be an important stakeholder in playing the check-and-balance role in the development that will be implemented in the state.

“I want this procedure to continue even after I resume my position as the Tengku Mahkota so that all planned developments will provide the best benefits to the people with the environment remaining sustainable,“ he said.

The Pahang Regent also congratulated the 104 recipients of the state honours while reminding them not to be conceited and arrogant.

“I will not hesitate to revoke the honours if there is misconduct among the recipients,“ said Tengku Hassanal.

Meanwhile, Pahang Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Wan Rosdy Wan Ismail in his congratulatory and pledge of loyalty speech said Al-Sultan Abdullah is a leader with a noble heart as His Majesty is often seen mingling with the people without strict protocol.

Wan Rosdy said through Yayasan Al-Sultan Abdullah, His Majesty provided free houses to the people whose homes were ruined during disasters or were inhabitable due to decay, adding that this trait was emulated by the Pahang Regent. -Bernama