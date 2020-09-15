Don’t take unity for granted - Halimah Sadique

KUALA LUMPUR: The strong unity among Malaysians is the country’s success that cannot be taken lightly, says National Unity Minister, Datuk Halimah Mohamed Sadique.

She said unity was the country’s most meaningful achievement, hence, all efforts and awareness and desire to preserve harmony among the people must continue to be strengthened.

Halimah said the rich culture, racial diversity and colourful life of each Malaysian had formed the basis of the country’s prosperity.

“Although Malaysia Day is celebrated moderately this year, I am confident that the feeling of togetherness among the people is still exhibited through the practice of values that unite us.

“Let us celebrate Malaysia Day together, with full of enthusiasm, to bring us closer together. This will keep the peace under the country’s sovereignty,“ she said in a statement, here, today.

Halimah also hoped that Malaysians would continue to be vigilant and adhere to the new norms and standard operating procedures (SOPs) to curb Covid-19, besides preserving good values and decency.

Tomorrow the country will celebrate Malaysia Day 2020, with the national-level celebration to be held at the Sibu Indoor Stadium, Sarawak and attended by Prime Minister, Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin. -Bernama