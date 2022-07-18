Don’t test govt’s patience over subsidised goods leakage: Nanta

KUALA LUMPUR: All quarters are told not to misunderstand the government’s patience in addressing the leakage of subsidised goods supply, said Minister of Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs (KPDNHEP) Datuk Seri Alexander Nanta Linggi.

Nanta said his ministry together with the entire machinery of enforcement agencies are now mobilising efforts to eradicate the leakage of subsidised goods.

He stressed that efforts to combat the leakage will be continued through active auditing and whitening process at this time.

“The message is aimed at irresponsible parties who masterminded the smuggling and abuse of subsidised goods, we are coming for you. Stop before it’s too late. Don’t be blinded by huge profits to deny the rights of deserving Malaysians, ” he said.

He said this in a tweet after quoting Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob’s explanation on the leakage of subsidised goods and the rising cost of living raised by Opposition Leader Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim during the oral question-and-answer session in Dewan Rakyat, today.

In the meantime, Nanta reminded that cooking oil in a one-kilogramme polybag is intended to help the needy, especially the B40.

He said at RM2.50, it is the cheapest quality cooking oil in the world, and should not be bought by business operators such as the food sector or the production of oil-based products, as it is reserved only for the B40 group.

He said although the government through KPDNHEP has the power in accordance with the provisions of the Control of Supply Act 1961 which does not allow the use of packaged cooking oil for commercial use, the government still has discretion.

“Therefore, the government through KPDNHEP still has the discretion as various parties, including petty hawkers, are trying to recover from the effects of the Covid-19 pandemic over the past two years which is still felt today,“ he said.

Meanwhile, Transport Minister Datuk Seri Dr Wee Ka Siong in a post on his Facebook said the Prime Minister had given a detailed explanation on the questions raised during the session.

“Syabas Yang Amat Berhormat Prime Minister for answering (the questions) calmly and concisely by explaining the government’s measures to ensure the welfare of the people is protected, especially in the face of challenges due to inflation taking place all over the world now,“ he said. - Bernama