Don’t threaten to quit party if not chosen to contest: Ahmad Faizal

IPOH: Bersatu members should not be threatening to quit the party if they are not chosen to contest certain seats in the 15th General Election, said its deputy president, Datuk Seri Ahmad Faizal Azumu.

The Perak Perikatan Nasional (PN) chairman said the party members should accept the decisions made and support the candidates fielded to ensure victory in GE15.

“If there are leaders willing to quit the party if not selected and choosing to contest as Independents, it is clear that they are only struggling for themselves and not the party.

Ahmad Faizal, who is also Youth and Sports Minister, said this when met by reporters at the ground-breaking ceremony for the Perak Youth Centre (PYC) in Tambun, here, today.

The incumbent Member of Parliament (MP) for Tambun was asked on the speculation that the Bagan Serai MP from Bersatu, Datuk Dr Noor Azmi Ghazali, had somewhat indicated that he would be contesting as an Independent for the seat if not selected by PN as a candidate in GE15.

“He (Dr Noor Azmi) has never personally told me about this but to me, no party member should be making such a threat,” he said.

Meanwhile, Ahmad Faizal said the distribution of seats among the parties in PN had been finalised and if there were any changes to be made, it should be done at the highest level, that is, by the respective party leaders in PN.

“If there is, it will be announced soonest; if possible, today so as to end the speculations. But we will wait for the instruction on any further announcement to be made,” he added. - Bernama