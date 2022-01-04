Don’t turn floods into swim fest - Johor JBPM

SEGAMAT: The public is reminded not to turn the flood situation into a ‘festival’ by ignoring safety aspects as it could put their lives at risk.

Head of Zone 4, Johor Fire and Rescue Department (JBPM), Rasidi Md Yunos said this was because the water level in flooded areas rose rapidly, especially near rivers, beaches, mines and lakes.

“Some people turn it into a fest without any sense of guilt by making TikTok videos on social media. This activity is very risky because the safety aspect is neglected.

“This includes not wearing personal protective equipment (PPE) and safety jackets as well as letting their young children play in the water. This kind of thing should not happen,“ he told reporters when met at the Segamat Fire and Rescue Station here today.

He also advised residents in flood-affected areas not to take the risk of braving the floods because the depth of water and strength of currents during floods are unpredictable and can endanger lives.

“People need to be aware and appreciate their lives because when there is a flood, we do not know what lies underneath and the depth as it may be one metre or more than 10 metres.

“Therefore, my advice to the community is to cooperate and obey the orders of the authorities to prevent untoward incidents,“ he said, adding that although residents of affected areas are accustomed to the flood situation, they still need to be vigilant.

Five rivers in the state have exceeded the danger level, namely Sungai Muar in Kampung Awat which is 21.58 metres, followed by Sungai Muar in Buloh Kasap (11.13m), Sungai Segamat in Bandar Segamat (9.91m), Sungai Lenik in Ladang Chaah (6.69m), both in Segamat, and Sungai Kesang in Kampung Seri Maamor, Tangkak (4.26m).

So far, 101 villages and housing estates in Johor have been affected by floods, with 79 relief centres opened to accommodate 5,598 victims. - Bernama