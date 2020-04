PETALING JAYA: The National Water Commission (SPAN) should not be the nesting ground for political appointees, its terminated commissioners said today.

This will undermine its independent status and its role to provide the necessary checks and balances to safeguard the sustainability, quality and security of our country’s precious water supply in the long term, they said.

“This will bring to naught the critical transformation process initiated by the outgoing Commissioners,” the commissioners said in a joint statement.

Although it is within the powers of Environment Minister Datuk Tuan Ibrahim Tuan Man under section 11(1) of the National Water Services Commission Act to dismiss the Commissioners summarily without assigning any reason, his action is inappropriate for several reasons, they pointed out.

“First, the fundamental ethos of transparency and accountability requires that reasons be given to justify any such action,” they said.

“Secondly, the commissioners were appointed, not on the basis of any political affiliation, but strictly for their established professional expertise, vast experience and knowledge in water services management and related technical, logistics, regulatory and legal matters.

“Commissions must remain apolitical at all times to serve the greater interest of the rakyat and the nation’s higher calling without fear or fervour or political interventions.”

They pointed out that the commission had in its 18 months, already put in place advanced plans to transform SPAN from within as well as the Water Supply and Sewerage Services to render it sustainable.

“To strengthen SPAN’s regulatory role, the Integrity and Anti-Corruption Framework for Licence Holders and Certified Agencies was launched in September 2019,” they said.

“Under which water supply and sewerage companies were required to set aside at least 1% of their operational budgets to combat corruption, strengthen integrity and corporate governance within their organisations.

“In this context, SPAN conducted additional special performance audits on water utilities. And appointed an integrity officer to oversee the tender process for their sewerage system.”

They said the enforcement division was strengthened as the Commission had approved several proposals to amend the relevant laws, scheduled for tabling at the next Parliamentary sitting.

“Essentially to tighten the regulatory provisions relating to enforcement and review of tariff; both crucial to sustain the industry and control the perennial pollution of rivers and water bodies,” they said.

“Sixthly, there were also firm plans to engage the wider public and stakeholders including schools and universities though extensive townhall meetings and other avenues. Essentially to highlight the critical value of water to livelihoods and quality of life for our people and to national security.”

They pointed out that SPAN was focused on addressing proactively the perennial river pollution which adversely impacts the quality of water supply.

“SPAN ordered the shutdown last year of the Ayer Ganda water treatment plant in Perak which had unacceptable levels of arsenic,” they said.

“SPAN also highlighted the dumping of plastic and electronic waste on the banks of a tributary of Sungai Muda which is the man source of water supply for Penang and Perak.

“Many other examples abound of water disruptions in Selangor and Kuala Lumpur due to serious pollution of toxic wastes dumped in rivers. With devastating consequences as seen in the Sungai Kim Kim, Johore episode. SPAN was touting for stronger action against wilful and irresponsible water source contamination.”

The terminated commissioners said an action plan with seven initiatives to combat river pollution was formulated following a stakeholders’ seminar in August last year. This included upgrading sewerage treatment plants’ capacity and requiring water utilities to prepare a water safety plan taking into account pollution risks disruptive of operations at their water treatment plants.

“Unfortunately, with this premature termination, the Commission’s work and future plans have been effectively stymied,” they added.

The statement was issued by Sarajun Hoda Abdul Hassan, Abdul Halim Jantan, Datuk Dr. Gurdial Singh Nijar, V. Subramaniam, Faizal Parish Abdullah, Datuk Sanusi Paijan, Yap Sin Chong and Steven Choong Shiau Yoon.