KIMANIS: Sabah Chief Minister Datuk Seri Mohd Shafie Apdal (pix) yesterday blasted groups which have used the campaign platform meant for Saturday’s Kimanis parliamentary by-election, to stage protests against the government.

Mohd Shafie who is also Parti Warisan Sabah (Warisan) president said elections are actually the forum or space for contesting candidates and parties to explain various issues to attract the support of the people.

“We use the election space (Kimanis by-election) to campaign, not to protest,“ he told reporters when met at a get-together with the Chinese community in Kampung Tabuoh Daingin here.

Earlier yesterday, a protest against the Sabah Temporary Pass (PSS) was organised by two Sabah-based non-governmental organisations.

Mohd Shafie said he was made to understand that the protesters who turned up were not many in number and were not necessarily Kimanis residents only.

Meanwhile, Deputy Home Affairs Minister Datuk Mohd Azis Jamman said the protest was not well attended and did not reflect the voice of Kimanis residents.

Mohd Azis, who is also Warisan’s Youth chief, added that after the implementation of the PSS, the people should judge its benefits for themselves. The Sabah government aims to reduce the number of illegal immigrants in the state through this document which is scheduled to be issued beginning June 1 this year.

The Kimanis by-election this Saturday will see a one-on-one contest between Warisan’s Datuk Karim Bujang and Datuk Mohamad Alamin from BN. — Bernama