Don’t use force to propagate Islam: Abang Johari

KUCHING: Propagation of Islam in the state should be done rationally and not by force, said Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Tun Openg.

“We should not force non-Muslims to accept our religion, but let them feel touched by Islam that they would want to practise it themselves.

“We must have respect for others so that others have respect for Islam,” he told attendees of the Wawasan Ummah Gemilang 20-30 programme, organised by Sarawak Islamic Council (MIS) here yesterday.

Abang Johari pointed out that Islam as a religion is simple and its propagation should not be complicated by extreme ideas.

“For example, if someone uses chopsticks (to eat), you don’t tell them that they already embraced Islam so they must use spoon and not chopsticks. Nothing wrong to use chopsticks. It is culture.

“Propagation must be done correctly. You must know the difference between religion and culture,” he said.

The chief minister also noted the importance of good relations with people of other faiths, as it strengthens unity in the land.

“That is why our state is so peaceful,” he added.

Wawasan Ummah Gemilang 20-30 is a roadshow to spread awareness and understanding of the roles of MIS as well as those of various related agencies.

It is scheduled to be held in various parts of the state.

Those present at the event were Minister in the Chief Minister’s Department Datuk Talib Zulpilip, Assistant Minister in the Chief Minister’s Department in charge of Islamic affairs Datuk Dr Abdul Rahman Junaidi, State Legislative Assembly Speaker Datuk Amar Mohamad Asfia Awang Nassar and MIS president Datu Misnu Taha. — TheBorneoPost