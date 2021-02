KUALA LUMPUR: Universiti Malaya Medical Centre (UMMC) today expressed its appreciation and gratitude to those who contributed to its Covid-19 fund through the e-commerce application platform, Lazada.

Lazada Malaysia, which is known for its online business which involves various products and services, is providing a channel for its customers to donate, including to the UMMC Covid-19 Fund, through their purchases.

In a statement issued here today, UMMC said since the beginning of the Covid-19 outbreak, the medical centre welcomed donations in various forms from companies, non-governmental organisations and individuals.

“Lazada Malaysia has provided a platform for this donation drive and selected various organisations, including UMMC, as one of the organisations that will receive the donation.

“This contribution is for the use of UMMC to manage and address the Covid-19 pandemic. UMMC is very grateful and appreciates the contribution and support of all parties, “ it said. -Bernama