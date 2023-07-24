Donation from activist helping hospice residents

PETALING JAYA: Patients at Kasih Hospice Foundation who suffer from life-threatening illnesses have benefitted from a RM30,000 donation contributed by social activist Tan Sri Lee Lam Thye, said its general manager Teo Shen Wei.

He also said the foundation’s housebound patients were not excluded from enjoying additional welfare upgrades in the comfort of their homes.

“About half of the 4,675 patients in our care are from the B40 group and above 60 years old. Stage four cancer patients make up 76%, while those with end-stage kidney failure form 8.7% – and all have a very low likelihood of survival.

“We try our best to provide patients and their families with emotional and spiritual support.”

Meanwhile, Lee said the donation was derived from the sale of his book, Call Lee Lam Thye: Recalling a Lifetime of Service.

“I aim to reach out to Malaysians nationwide and inspire as many of them as possible. The book is for all Malaysians regardless of race or religion. I wanted to set an example for the younger generation to learn from my contribution to the community and society.

“My crew and I have been working to promote and sell the book throughout the country to raise funds and help many more people,” he said.

“The book is not all about politics, but more about what I have contributed to society and the organisations and associations that I have been a part of in my years of service.

“My journey to serve the people will continue,” Lee said, adding that he is ready to help any NGO with a clear objective, vision and mission to help those in need.

According to Lee, the book is currently on sale at the Kinokuniya bookstore in Kuala Lumpur.

“Some 4,000 copies have been sold in English, Malay and Mandarin. We are also working to launch a Tamil version in September.

“Each chapter is about my service and contribution to the people, which I believe would guide and motivate young Malaysians.”