PETALING JAYA: Zoo Negara has received about RM11.6 million in donations and sponsorships since launching its “Adopt an Animal” campaign last April.

The amount collected from the private sector, individuals and government agencies will help sustain the zoo for nearly 10 months.

The bulk of the contributions was RM1.3 million from the Water, Land and Natural Resources Ministry.

“The zoo’s monthly operational cost is between RM1.2 million and RM1.4 million,” said its deputy president Dr Rahmat Ahmad Lama.

“This amount includes cost of caring for 3,749 animals at the zoo. Food and medical care expenses for the animals amount to about RM500,000 a month.”

The zoo launched the campaign as it was in dire need of funds as it relies heavily on ticket sales to stay afloat. The movement control order had forced it to dig into its emergency reserves to cover operating costs.

It was closed to visitors for seven months from March 18 to June 8, from Oct 14 to Dec 17 last year and from Jan 13 to March 4. It reopened on March 5.

Rahmat said thousands of individuals donated through various online platforms. “Some even donated a few times. A good number of organisations, government agencies and private companies contributed in-kind as well as in cash.

“Some are doing this as part of their corporate social responsibility while others do it for their brand visibility.”

The funds raised will also help cover the costs of caring for three pandas, Liang Liang, Xing Xing and their cub Yi Yi. The giant panda bears arrived in Malaysia on May 21, 2014, under a 10-year loan programme.

Further information on the programme is available at www.zoonegara.malaysia.my or by calling 03 4108 3422.