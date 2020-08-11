Donations for Lim Guan Eng’s bail hit RM2.9m

PETALING JAYA: The solidarity fund set up to raise money for the bail of DAP secretary-general Lim Guan Eng has collected a sum of RM 2.9 million.

In a statement today, DAP publicity secretary Tony Pua expressed appreciation for the staggering support to the cause.

“The fund-raising campaign was launched to call upon all Malaysians to unite to fight not only the trumped up charges against Lim Guan Eng, but also the blatant abuse of power by the Perikatan Nasional government led by Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin.

“As at 12pm today, we are extremely encouraged and moved that Malaysians have donated a total of RM 2.9 million.

“Hundreds of thousands of Malaysian of all races have responded overwhelmingly to join the campaign,” he said.

The “Solidarity with Lim Guan Eng’ fund-raising campaign was launched last Saturday to raise funds to bail Lim for three charges of corruption made against him on Friday, yesterday and today.

On Friday, the Kuala Lumpur Court set bail at RM1 million for Lim in regards to a charge of soliciting a bribe in relation to the Penang undersea tunnel project.

Today, the Butterworth Sessions Court set bail at RM 100,000 for both Lim and his wife, Betty Chew in regards to charges of abuse of power and money laundering.

Pua said that the support shown in the donation drive has renewed DAP’s will to stand for better Malaysia.

“We would like to express our deepest gratitude to all Malaysians who have contributed generously to support the cause.

“The overwhelming response has certainly reinvigorated all of us at the DAP to continue the fight for a better Malaysia, knowing that recent political setbacks are only temporary in nature, that we will return stronger and better with the continued support of the rakyat.

Pua also reiterated that any additional funds raised from the donations will go towards the party’s General Election campaign.

The fund-raising campaign will remain open until midnight on Friday, Aug 15. Donations can be made to “DAP Malaysia” @ Public Bank 3063828309.