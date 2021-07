MARANG: Donations of tablets to students not only lighten the burden of parents but also ensure that they are not left behind in adopting Home-based Learning and Teaching (PdPR).

A student from Sekolah Menengah Kebangsaan (SMK) Rusila, Muhammad Muzamir Romzi, 15, said this after receiving a tablet which was contributed by the Lembaga Kemajuan Terengganu Tengah (Ketengah) today.

He said he faced difficulties in following PdPR because he had to share his mother’s cellphone with his two siblings as the family was poor.

The situation resulted in him often being late in sending in his homework and at times he missed out on attending online classes with his teachers and classmates.

“My mother’s telephone is old and at times problematic, resulting in our studies also being disrupted.

“Indeed, my parents can’t afford to buy new telephones or gadgets for us as their income from selling burgers is just enough for us to get by,” he said.

He said this when met at a handing over ceremony of tablets at a drive-through at the Marang Education Department here today.

Another recipient, Nurizzah Insyirah Kamaruzzaman, 15, a form three student at SMK Tengku Lela Segara, said she was becoming more enthusiastic about following PdPR as she did not have to share a telephone with her two siblings.

“Our parents are very aware of our difficulties in sharing one telephone for PdPR but it is what they can afford to provide now.

“As such, I am very appreciative of the contribution of a tablet by Ketengah. God willing, I will share it with my siblings if necessary,” she said.

Ketengah chairman Datuk Razali Idris said the agency had allocated over RM350,000 to buy 900 tablets to be distributed to students from the B40 and M40 groups statewide. — Bernama