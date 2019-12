PETALING JAYA: Dong Jiao Zong, which is an umbrella body representing the board of directors and teachers of all Chinese-type schools, has called off the Chinese associations congress scheduled to be held tomorrow.

In a statement issued late evening today, the umbrella body said they have received a court order from the police to stop the gathering for fear that it will cause unrest.

“We appeal to all Chinese associations and representatives to not attend the congress as it has been cancelled. We will give further information after conducting a discussion,“ said Dong Jiao Zong in a statement today.

The congress, which was to kick off a series of discussions about the inclusion of khat calligraphy and three jawi pages into the textbook of vernacular schools, has raised ire from various groups.

Dong Zong had planned to hold a meeting involving 1,000 representatives of Chinese associations and other interested parties tomorrow between 1pm and 3pm.

The meeting was a response to the government’s decision to prevent vernacular schools’ boards of directors from intervening in plans to implement Jawi lessons in schools.