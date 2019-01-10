Donors urge to claim refund from Save Seafield Temple Fund

PETALING JAYA: Donors of the “Save Seafield Temple Fund” have until Jan 17 to claim a refund of their contributions from theSun by producing receipts issued by Sun Media Corporation, or proof of remittance.

Donors seeking refunds may send their particulars and accompanying documents to SaveSeafieldTemple@thesundaily.com.

Contributions not reclaimed by Jan 18, 2019, will be channelled to the Sri Maha Mariamman Temple for its maintenance and upgrading expenses.

theSun ceased collection of donations with immediate effect following news of an amicable settlement between the Sri Maha Mariamman Temple and developer One City Sdn Bhd.

The fund was initiated less than three weeks ago by Berjaya Corp Founder Tan Sri Vincent Tan as a crowdfunding initiative to buy the land occupied by the temple from the developer.