Don’t discourage shopping, a major spending component of tourist activities: Matta chief

PETALING JAYA: Shopping is an important part of tourist activities and should not be discouraged, unless tourists are being exploited or forced by their guides to shop at specific venues, said Malaysian Association of Tour and Travel Agents (Matta) president Datuk Tan Kok Liang.

He was commenting on Tourism, Arts and Culture Minister Datuk Seri Tiong King Sing’s instructions that tour group itineraries must include as many local attractions as possible, and exclude shopping stops.

While concurring with Tiong that it may project a bad image if tour operators were forcing travellers to make shopping stops, Tan said every stakeholder involved in the tourism industry needs to speak up and defend the industry if they felt a bad idea was being bandied about, since it will cost the industry dearly.

“Shopping has remained one of the key spending components for international tourists to Malaysia, representing some 33% of the RM86.1 billion tourism receipts in 2019,” Tan said.

He added that popular shopping items include handicraft, souvenirs, foodstuff, cosmetics, chocolates and clothing, which have kept many retail outlets in shopping malls and small cottage industries afloat.

“The main beneficiaries are shopping malls in Kuala Lumpur, Selangor, Penang, Johor Bahru and Kota Kinabalu. Shopping is a lifestyle and most tourists would like to buy something to take home,” he said.

theSun columnist Y.S. Chan said cottage and handicraft industries would receive a huge boost if busloads of tourists arrive to witness and appreciate how local products are made.

“Spending by these tourists will transform such industries, and raise community-based tourism by several notches,” he said.

According to the Tourism Satellite Account (a standard statistical framework and the main tool for the economic measurement of tourism), shopping made up 33.3% of the RM89.4 billion in inbound tourism expenditure and 42.1% of the RM92.6 billion in domestic tourism expenditure in 2019.

Malaysian Retailers Association vice-president Datuk Ameer Ali Mydin said before a minister makes any major policy decisions, all stakeholders should be consulted and their views considered, adding that it could otherwise be deemed inappropriate.

“The industry understands where the minister is coming from. But there will always be bad apples in any industry and there are ways to deal with them. The government can step up enforcement activities against tour agencies and retail venues found to be exploiting tourists, and they should have their licences withdrawn.

“But the retail industry as a whole should not be painted with the same brush. It must be remembered that shopping is an integral part of any holiday, just like experiencing good food. Tourists will want to go to a shopping centre where they can have a variety of choices.”

Ameer pointed out that tourist spending on shopping is about 33% of their total spending, and most tourists will not know where to visit without the help of a guide.

He said tourists could be hoodwinked if there was no one around to show them the reputable shopping centres.

“At the same time, it is also important for heritage sites such as Jonker Street in Malacca, and Masjid India, Central Market and Petaling Street in Kuala Lumpur to be promoted as tourist destinations.

“When it comes to promoting cottage industries, most tourists will not know where to go and this is where guides play an important role. If they are found to be taking advantage of tourists, their licence should be revoked.”

He said it was also important for the country to promote tourism by being more moderate and making it easier for people to visit the country. For example, Saudi Arabia is coming up with more tourist-friendly policies.

Ameer called on the government to set up international tourist centres in major towns where local and foreign visitors can visit, enjoy themselves, and learn more about the country.

“It should be a place for foreign tourists to relax and enjoy themselves in a more liberal setting so that they will be back for return visits.”