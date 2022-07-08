Don’t overlook the M40, says academic

PETALING JAYA: Economists have urged the government not to neglect the M40 group when addressing the rising cost of essentials just because they earn more than those in B40.

They said the M40 group may need customised support since their contribution is critical to restoring the country’s financial fortunes.

Former Universiti Malaya economic professor Dr Fatimah Kari said it is essential to assist the sizable M40 group, as many in this income bracket are struggling financially just like those in the B40 group under the current economic situation but do not get the same welfare benefits as the latter.

She said for Budget 2023, the government should consider developing policies specially for M40 Malaysians who have fallen into the B40 category due to the pandemic and its economic impact.

“This group may need customised support from the government as they are the only one that represent society’s working-class segment,” she told theSun.

“Budget 2023 should have specific policies to help the M40 income earners, who have slid to the B40 level due to the pandemic and its after-effects.

“For example, allocations can be made for childcare, education and rescheduling of housing payments for a certain period so that they adapt to the inflation rate and wage structure.”

Fatimah said M40 employees should also be allowed to take up a second job so that they can earn more to cover their expenses amid the rising cost of living in the country.

“Those in M40 can create domestic consumption such as new assets, investment and consumer goods that are needed for economic recovery.

“So, it’s important to enable the M40 to spend instead of locking up their assets in savings.

“The digital economy may allow the M40 group to look for a second income so that they may have extra to spend,” she said.

Sunway University Business School economics professor Dr Yeah Kim Leng said it is time for the government to re-examine its budget and include the bottom half of M40 income earners for cash aid.

On the B40 group, Yeah said the process of disbursing financial assistance can be done online, with links to their database. But the challenge is in the technical difficulties of reaching rural folk who have no proper internet connection.

However, he said more than 70% of the population live in urban areas, so the government may consider providing supplies such as chicken and cooking oil directly to rural communities.

“The government needs to review its budget, particularly its revenues and expenditures for the year to analyse how to increase income and allocate cash assistance to the B40 and bottom half of the M40.

“The authorities may execute such a task using the MyKad or B40 registration details to disburse funds through online platforms that link to the B40 database.

“In this case, the government may provide supplies of essential items directly to them through non-governmental organisations,” he said.

He also suggested the government help the M40 through tax exemptions, the introduction of a ration card system, or resuming the Bantuan Sara Hidup (BSH) allowances.

“As for the M40, I think the government can resume the BSH as cost of living allowances and increase their disposable income through higher tax relief.

“The government also needs to evaluate if there is a need to implement ration cards and food vouchers,” he said.