KUALA NERUS: The appearance of a teenage girl wearing a Doraemon costume stole the spotlight at the University Sultan Zainal Abidin integration vaccination centre (PPV) here.

Siti Nor Shahira Mohd Dhali, 21, said she decided to wear the popular Japanese animated character costume on her vaccination day to cheer up the frontliners as well as the vaccine recipients at the centre.

“It was very exciting to see them happy, smiling and taking photographs and videos with Doraemon. Some even jokingly asked me to use the ‘time travel machine’ from Doraemon’s magical four-dimensional pocket to speed up their turns (for vaccination),” she told reporters when met at the PPV here.

She said it was no trouble wearing the costume as she often dressed up as Doraemon to help her brother’s business that offers surprise delivery services around Terengganu.

The vaccination process for the ‘Doraemon’ also went smoothly as there was a zipper on the sleeve.- Bernama