DOSH alarmed by rise in cases of hearing loss due to occupational noise

KUANTAN: The Department of Occupational Safety and Health (DOSH) has confirmed that a majority of the 2,042 cases of occupational diseases for the period of January to May were occupational noise-related hearing disorders.

In a statement issued today, the department also announced that a total of 1,273 cases or 62.3 per cent of occupational noise-induced hearing loss was recorded for the period, which is alarming.

For the record, in 2019, a total of 5,699 cases were confirmed as occupational noise-related hearing disorders.

“Hearing loss due to occupational noise is one of the occupational diseases that must be reported to DOSH by employers and occupational health doctors (OHD) under Occupational Safety and Health (Noise Exposure) Regulations 2019.

“The government takes occupational diseases seriously because it has negative implications on the economic and social aspects that have to be borne by the workers, families of the patients, employers and the country,” said the statement.

The statement was issued in conjunction with the Seminar and Launch of the Guideline on Management of Occupational Noise-Related Hearing Disorders which was officiated by DOSH deputy director-general (occupational safety) Mohd Anuar Embi at the International Islamic University of Malaysia (UIAM) here today.

The guidelines, according to DOSH, aim to help the industry and medical practitioners, especially OHD, in the management of related cases, among them in the aspects of reducing and preventing, reporting cases more easily and helping employers, employees and OHD in the process of claiming occupational compensation.

The guidelines also aim to assist DOSH in monitoring and enforcement activities related to noise exposure hazards in the workplace, especially related to the Occupational Safety and Health (Noise Exposure) Regulations 2019 and Industry Practice for Occupational Noise Exposure Management and Hearing Conservation 2019.

DOSH also informed that the process of drafting the guidelines started in 2019 with the involvement of various related agencies including the Social Security Organisation (Socso), National Institute of Occupational Safety and Health (NIOSH), PETRONAS, Academy of Occupational and Environmental Medicine Malaysia (AOEMM) and Malaysia Occupational Health Practitioners Association (MOHPA). - Bernama