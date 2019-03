JOHOR BARU: An assistant director of Johor Department of Occupational Safety and Health (DOSH) was today fined RM50,000 by the sessions court here after pleading guilty to accepting a bribe, in cash money, two years ago.

The accused, Ismail Busrah, 39, made the plea after the charge was read before Judge Kamarudin Kamsun.

Kamarudin also ordered the accused to serve 14 months jail if he failed to pay the fine.

According to the charge sheet, Ismail was accused of receiving RM30,000 cash from Syarikat ICE Petroleum Engineering Sdn Bhd project manager, Norazman Abdul Latif when he knew Ismail is the DOSH supervising officer for the Engineering Procurement Construction Commissioning of Field Erected Tanks in Pengerang which involved his company.

Ismail was accused of committing the offence at the traffic light heading to Johor Bahru Inner Ring Road at about 2.15 pm on Oct 31 2017.

Ismail was charged under Section 165 of the Penal Code which carries a jail term of up to two years or fine or both upon conviction.

The prosecution was conducted by deputy public prosecutor from the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC), Heikal Ismail while the accused was not represented. — Bernama