DOSH in final stages of investigations into Bukit Kukus landslide

GEORGE TOWN: The Penang Department of Occupational Safety and Health (DOSH) is in the final stages of completing its investigations into the landslide that occurred at the Bukit Kukus paired road project site in Paya Terubong on Oct 19 of last year.

In a statement to Bernama here today, DOSH said the papers will be finalised after the investigations are completed.

“We are in the final stages of documentation of the investigation to determine if there has been any transgressions by any party of the legal provisions under the Occupational Safety and Health Act 1994 and the Factories and Machinery Act 1967.”

In the landslide at the Bukit Kukus paired road project which was undertaken by the Penang City Council, 10 foreign workers were killed and four more injured.

The project was to link Paya Terubong to Relau here.

According to DOSH, the stop-work directive order for all activities in the project was issued on Oct 24 last year, but it received an application from the contractor Yuta Maju Sdn Bhd to carry out remedial works to ensure the safety of the slopes at the construction site.

This included soil-nailing works to stabilise the soil, scheduled maintenance and a Caisson structure.

“DOSH has given the contractor permission to carry out only soil nailing and scheduled maintenance works, and they are still being conducted,” it said.

It added that no permission had been given to the contractor to carry out works which required written monitoring measures.

Yesterday, Chief Minister Chow Kon Yeow announced that the state government would only take further action after receiving the full report from the DOSH on the investigations into the incident.

Chow said the state government would have to study the report and the recommendations by DOSH before deciding on the next course of action. — Bernama