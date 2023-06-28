DOSH investigating fatal incident in Bukit Minyak

BUKIT MERTAJAM: The Department of Occupational Safety and Health (DOSH) today ordered a factory in Bukit Minyak here to stop its recycled paper loading operations after a lorry driver was killed when he was crushed by a 600-kilogramme compressed stack of the material on Monday.

Penang DOSH director Hairozie Asri said in the 7.45 pm incident, the 36-year-old man, a driver for a sub-contractor appointed to transport compressed stacks of recycled paper, had opened the container door before proceeding to switch on the lights inside.

“While switching on the lights, one of the stacks weighing 600kg fell on him,” he said in a statement today.

Following the incident, DOSH issued a stop-work order on all recycled paper loading operations at the factory pending investigations.

He said DOSH will prosecute those responsible if there are violations under the Occupational Safety and Health Act 1994 (OSHA 1994). - Bernama