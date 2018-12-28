DOSH probes tanker, food processing factory fire leading to two deaths

JOHOR BARU: The Johor Department of Occupational Safety and Health (DOSH) is conducting an investigation to identify the cause of the fire which engulfed a tanker lorry and 30% of a food processing factory at Jalan Mutiara Emas, Taman Mount Austin, on Monday.

Johor DOSH director, Dasuki Mohd Heak said, following the incident the lorry driver G. Anil, 22, was burnt to death, while the owner of the factory, Ling Hua Yeu, 55, who had rushed to Anil’s aid and suffered 95% burns died at the Sultan Ismail Hospital yesterday.

“We have issued a prohibition notice on the failure to provide a Hazard Identification, Risk Assessment and Risk Control (HIRARC) document and a notice on the failure to have a safe work procedure document against the plant.

“Such incidents can be avoided if employers exercise comprehensive risk assessment and control including following the rules set out in the HIRARC guideline,” he said in a statement, here today.

Dasuki said legal action would also be taken if there were violations of the rules under the Occupational Safety and Health Act (1994).

On Monday, a tanker carrying diesel driven by Anil was in the process of transferring the fuel to a food steaming machine behind the factory. The hose used to transfer the diesel was believed to have a leak and that a spark might have caused the fire.

Meanwhile, Johor Baru South deputy police chief Supt Mohd Afzanizam Yahaya when contacted by Bernama confirmed the death of the owner of the plant. — Bernama