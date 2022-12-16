DOSH to determine if Batang Kali landslide caused by work activity

PUTRAJAYA: The Department of Occupational Safety and Health (DOSH) will conduct further investigations to determine if work activity had caused the landslide at the camping site at Father’s Organic Farm in Batang Kali early today.

Human Resources Minister V. Sivakumar, in a statement today, said investigations will begin as soon as DOSH gets permission from security authorities to enter the location of the incident.

He said the probe team had not been allowed to access the scene because the security team is currently still focusing on search and rescue efforts.

However, he said based on initial information obtained and the provisions of the Occupational Safety and Health Act 1994 (Act 514), the incident is out of DOSH’s jurisdiction as the case was more related to natural disasters.

“The Human Resources Ministry always takes seriously every accident and occupational disease caused by work activities, including cases of dangerous incidents that occur in the tourism sector,” he said.

The landslide struck at 2.42 am Friday, trapping some 94 individuals, including campsite workers.

As of 4.40 pm today, 19 people were confirmed dead while 14 more are still missing. - Bernama