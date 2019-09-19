DOSH urges employers to adhere to haze protection guidelines

PUTRAJAYA: The Department of Occupational Safety and Health (DOSH) has provided guidelines that employers need to take to protect workers in times of haze, Deputy Human Resources Minister Datuk Mahfuz Omar said.

“In the current situation of haze, we do not want the Guidelines for the Protection of Workers against the Effects of Haze in the Workplace, which have long been established, not adhered to,” said Mahfuz who is also chairman of the National Council for Occupational Safety and Health.

“We also want the guidelines to be followed if the haze or API reading reaches a level that requires action to be taken as outlined by DOSH,“ he told a press conference.

Mahfuz said the guidelines help employers make informed interpretations of risk based on their current API and then decide what action to take in protecting their employees.

“For example, if the API reaches 400, employers are given some options on measures that can be taken including terminating work activities especially for workers working outside the building,“ he said. - Bernama