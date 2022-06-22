DOSM: 2022 Aidilfitri, Ramadan bazaars record RM2.4b in sales

PUTRAJAYA: The 2022 Ramadan and Aidilfitri bazaars recorded a sales value of RM2.4 billion and created 156,361 employment opportunities, said the Department of Statistics Malaysia (DOSM).

The findings are based on the 2022 Ramadan and Aidilfitri Bazaars Special Study, which was conducted for the first time by DOSM from April 3 to 29, covering all bazaars registered with the local authorities (PBT).

Chief Statistician Datuk Seri Dr Mohd Uzir Mahidin, in a statement, said Selangor dominated the Ramadan and Aidilfitri bazaars with record sales of RM0.6 billion and employing 31,563 workers.

It was followed by Kuala Lumpur with RM0.4 billion in sales and employing 10,993 people, and then Johor which recorded RM0.3 billion in sales with 22,423 workers.

At the district administration level, Petaling recorded the highest sales value of RM230.2 million followed by Johor Bahru (RM126.3 million) and Hulu Langat (RM117.9 million).

Commenting on the performance of the Ramadan bazaars, Mohd Uzir said Selangor registered the highest sales value of RM527.4 million, followed by Kuala Lumpur at RM359.2 million and Johor at 257.4 million.

At the district administration level, Petaling recorded the highest sales value of RM213.8 million, followed by Johor Bahru at RM113.6 million and Hulu Langat at RM110.6 million.

Selangor also recorded the highest number of Ramadan bazaar workers at 27,078 people, followed by Johor at 20,326 and Perak at 11,126.

On the performance of Aidilfitri bazaars, Mohd Uzir said Selangor recorded the highest sales value and number of bazaar employees at RM115.8 million and 4,485 people respectively.

Meanwhile, at the district administration level, Melaka Tengah registered the highest sales value of RM61.8 million, followed by Klang at RM59.4 million and Seberang Perai Utara at RM23.5 million. - Bernama