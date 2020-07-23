DOSM: Babies born in 2020 to live longer

PUTRAJAYA: A baby born in 2020 is expected to live longer till 74.9 years old compared to the life expectancy of 74.5 years old calculated in 2014.

This is based on the Abridged Life Tables, Malaysia 2018-2020 released by the Department of Statistics, Malaysia (DOSM) today.

It contains life tables by age, ethnic group and sex, including the differences according to state for the 2018-2020 period.

Chief statistician, Datuk Seri Dr Mohd Uzir Mahidin (pix), said that on average, “a newborn baby girl in 2020 was expected to live until the age of 77.6 years, five years longer than a baby boy, 72.6 years.

“In 2020, males and females who reach the age of 15 years are expected to live another 58.4 and 63.2 years respectively.”

He said life expectancy at 60 years old has increased, with males who reach this age expected to live a further 18.4 years and females, a further 21.2 years.

Based on population estimates for 2020, Mohd Uzir said the age 60 and over population increased to 3.5 million compared to 3.4 million in 2019.

He said three states with the highest male life expectancy at birth was recorded in Sarawak (74.6 years), Kuala Lumpur (74.5 years) and Selangor (73.8 years).

Three states with the highest female life expectancy at birth was recorded in Kuala Lumpur (79.4 years), Pulau Pinang (78.9 years) and Sarawak (78.4 years). — Bernama