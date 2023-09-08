DoSM: Malaysia’s construction sector expands 8.1 pct in 2Q 2023

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia’s construction sector rose 8.1 per cent year-on-year in the value of work done in the second quarter of 2023 (2Q 2023) to record a total of RM32.4 billion, the Department of Statistics Malaysia (DoSM) said.

Chief statistician Datuk Seri Dr Mohd Uzir Mahidin said the increment was supported continuously by double-digit growth in civil engineering with 10.4 per cent growth in this quarter (1Q 2023: 17.2 per cent).

“In the meantime, the sub-sector of special trade activities recorded higher growth in this quarter by 9.8 per cent compared to 9.0 per cent in the previous quarter while the non-residential buildings sub-sector grew modestly by 5.7 per cent (Q1 2023: 9.6 per cent).

“Additionally, the work done value in the residential buildings sub-sectors rebounded to 6.9 per cent from negative 2.2 per cent registered in the preceding quarter,” he said in a statement today.

“A total of RM12.1 billion or 37.4 per cent of the construction work done value was civil engineering contributed mainly by the construction of roads and railways activity with a value of RM6.5 billion in this quarter.

In the meantime, the value of work done for non-residential buildings and residential buildings was RM9.9 billion (30.7 per cent) and RM7.3 billion (22.7 per cent) respectively,” he said.

In terms of the performance of the construction sector by state, Mohd Uzir stated that nearly one-fourth or 23.3 per cent of the work done value in 2Q 2023 was concentrated in Selangor, amounting to RM7.5 billion.

The highest value of work done in Selangor was civil engineering (RM2.4 billion), followed by residential buildings (RM2.3 billion) and non-residential buildings (RM2.1 billion).

Meanwhile, Johor which was ranked second with a value of RM3.8 billion or 11.9 per cent share, was supported mainly by non-residential buildings (RM1.4 billion) and civil engineering (RM1.3 billion).

In the meantime, the value of work done in the federal territories was RM3.7 billion (11.5 per cent) and Sarawak with RM3.4 billion (10.5 per cent).-Bernama