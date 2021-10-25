DoSM’s Big Data Analysis set to improve labour market efficiency — Mustapa

KUALA LUMPUR: The publication of Big Data Analysis Job Market Insights and My Job Profile by the Department of Statistics Malaysia (DoSM) is a relevant initiative to improve the efficiency of the labour market in the country, Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department Datuk Seri Mustapa Mohamed said.

He said it is important for stakeholders, including policy makers and those handling education in technical and vocational training (TVET) and digital-related fields, to better plan programmes related to career development and skills development.

As the country strives towards economic recovery after Covid-19, he said the data generated in the future would be an important reference for students, graduates, job seekers and the unemployed to plan their career and future.

“If I am an investor or from the industry, I also want to know what skillsets have been and will be produced in the country in the near future.

“Hence, we need to continue to build strong figures related to the labour market and hope they will bring more investment into Malaysia,“ he said when officiating the virtual launch of the Big Data Analytics Job Market Insights and My Job Profile: The Job Supply Landscape in Malaysia for the second quarter of 2021 by DoSM, today.

Mustapa said with the Big Data Analysis, it was also hoped to address the structural problems in the labour market which had resulted in sub-optimal use of local talent.

According to the latest data, he said 37.7 percent of workers with tertiary education, worked in the semi-skilled and low-skilled categories in the second quarter of 2021.

Meanwhile, Mustapa said based on the Job Market Insights, for the second quarter of this year, 90,502 jobs were offered compared to 19,169 jobs in the second quarter of 2020.

He said this was a positive sign that could be used in measuring the country’s economic recovery as major changes were needed in the labour market to achieve the country’s transformation and the success of the 12th Malaysia Plan (12MP).

“The government, through the Ministry of Human Resources, intends to create a one-stop cente to bring together (information on) the supply of university graduates, including in TVET (Technical and Vocational Education and Training), and the types of demand by various industries, including in the digital sector.

“We hope that by developing this single platform, it can address the issue of mismatch in the labour sector as one of the improvement measures being planned by the government,” he said.

Users, especially job seekers, can access the latest information on job offers on a quarterly basis at www.dosm.gov.my/bda-jmi and myjobprofile.dosm.gov.my. — Bernama