DoSM Strategic Plan 2021-2025 strengthens national statistical system

PUTRAJAYA: The Department of Statistics Malaysia (DoSM) has launched its own Strategic Plan 2021-2025 to strengthen the national statistical system.

The key strategic thrust of the plan is on the cultivating of skills, competencies and professionalism as well as improving the national statistical system.

Other key thrusts are ensuring holistic statistical product and service outcomes, and empowering innovation in resources and infrastructure management.

“I believe the plan can create greater understanding and become the main source of reference for the direction of planning and human capital management in line with the roles of DoSM,” Prime Minister’s Department senior deputy director-general Datuk Seri Mohd Sallehhuddin Hassan said at the virtual launch of the DoSM Strategic Plan today.

He said data and statistics generated by the DoSM were the backbones of the country’s development and socio-economic growth to ensure the wellbeing of the people.

In empowering to roles of DoSM as the country’s official statistics generator for the past 72 years, Mohd Sallehhuddin said the government had approved the formation of a National Statistics and Data Council and the National Big Data Analytics Centre.

In fact, he said the government was also in the midst of studying the proposed amendments to the Statistics Act 1965 (Revised 1989) and formulating a data consolidation law.

Meanwhile, Chief Statistician Datuk Seri Dr Mohd Uzir Mahidin said the plan is a continuation of the DoSM’s previous transformation plan and is also in line with the framework to strengthen the national statistical system still in the pipeline.

Describing the digital revolution as a new source of data for statistical generation, Mohd Uzir said DoSM had fully utilised the technology in the production of integrated work processes with the use of various devices.

“This situation creates opportunities for new data sources, the development of new field expertise, especially in the field of data science and big data analytics. It is a valuable asset to DoSM and a long-term prospect of the production of official national statistics,” he added. — Bernama