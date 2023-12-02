DOSM to open several district offices in near future: Chief Statistician

BATU PAHAT: The Department of Statistics Malaysia (DOSM) will open offices in several districts across the country in the near future, said Chief Statistician, Datuk Seri Dr Mohd Uzir Mahidin (pix).

He said thus far the department has opened 30 offices at the district level, which are responsible for collecting data in an effort to help the development of the country.

“The need (to open) a DOSM office is based on the total population, income, arrival of tourists and the economic resources of a district.

“For districts which do not have an office, for the time being, the data and statistics of the district will be managed by staff from a nearby office,” he told reporters after officiating the Batu Pahat DOSM office, and launching the ‘Road to National Statistics Day 2023’, here today.

Mohd Uzir said starting last month, the collection of data and statistics in each district that has an office will be done by a special secretariat, led by the district officer and state DOSM director.

He said the collection of data, statistics and updating efforts, which will also be implemented at the level of the parliamentary and state constituencies, in addition to at the district level, is one of the factors why DOSM needs an office in each district.

“About 10 years ago, there was no need for DOSM to open an office in each district; it only depended on the office at the state level, but now the need is there and we will implement it in stages.

“For example, the opening of the DOSM office in Batu Pahat is indeed necessary, because this district has the second highest population and has the most business establishments after Johor Bahru, besides dominating the service sector,” he said. - Bernama