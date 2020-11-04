Double blow for jobseeker

PETALING JAYA: Driven by desperation, a woman agreed to do a Covid-19 test based on a promise that her new employer would pay for the screening if she got the job.

Unfortunately, she not only failed to get the job, she also ended up paying for the test, said her husband Aizuddin Zhafri Ya’kob.

Aizuddin, who did not reveal his wife’s name in an online post in which he recounted their predicament, said their troubles began when a recruitment firm in Shah Alam offered his wife a position at a new company.

Desperate for a job, Aizuddin’s wife agreed to pay for the test on the promise she would get her money back upon her joining the company.

“But at the last minute, we found out that the recruitment firm had already offered another person the job, so my wife would not be reimbursed the RM300 she spent on the Covid-19 test,” Aizuddin said.

“We paid for the test with the little money we have and now we’re not even getting that money back.

“We don’t mind that she did not get the job but the company should at least be responsible for the cost of the test.”

The couple are not alone. As more people join the unemployment line, opportunistic agents are exploiting their plight to make a fast buck.

Commenting on the case, talent acquisition manager Prem Surendren said many companies are taking advantage now because they know that jobseekers do not have the means to sue for compensation.

The economic fallout from the pandemic has left more than 800,000 people out of job this year, according to a recent statement by Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin.

A projection by the Social Security Organisation (Socso) shows that another 100,000 more may lose their jobs by the end of the year.

The organisation said it had already received reports of 89,596 job losses as of Oct 22, representing a 278% increase over the same period last year.

Socso’s figures may not include those who are not entitled to the benefits it offers.

Human resources advisor Shazareena Abdullah pointed out that without a written agreement, it would be difficult to act against the hiring company.

Under current conditions where face-to-face meetings are not possible, the best way is to get the company to put the promise of reimbursement in an email, she told theSun.

Malaysian Employers Federation executive director Datuk Shamsuddin Bardan warned companies against taking advantage of jobseekers, saying the practice was “unethical”.

Shamsuddin added that instead of letting go of employees, companies should implement a pay cut to keep operations going and to ensure their people remain gainfully employed.

“This is a critical time. The government should introduce a policy to safeguard the interests of employees.”