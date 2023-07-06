Double championships titles for APU students in nationwide Hackathon

PETALING JAYA: Team Datapeks and Team Alpacaverse, from the Asia Pacific University of Technology & Innovation (APU) Schools of Computing and Technology respectively, clinched double championships titles at the Universiti Malaya UM Hackathon and won a total of RM10,000 combined. This represented half of the total prize pool awarded by the organiser.

Team Datapeks was led by Hoh Shen Yien, a BSc (Hons) in Computer Science student, specialising in Data Analytics. The team was made up of Nicole Ee Sze Mien, a student in the BSc (Hons) in Information Technology with a specialism in Digital Transformation, Teow Jing Wern Cassandrea, a student in the Bachelor of Computer Science (Hons) in Intelligent Systems, and Woon Eusean, a student in the BSc (Hons) in Computer Science.

Team Alpacaverse was led by Leo Wai Yei and was made up of students from the BSc (Hons) in Computer Science with specialisms in Data Analytics. The rest of the two members were Chua Rou Lin and Khor Zhen Win.

The nationwide physical Hackathon was organised by the University of Malaya Computer Association, and approximately 180 participants from 20 public and private universities in the country submitted over 40 creations.

The hackathon lasted three days and two nights from May 5 to 7 and featured two domains - Venture Capital, and Obstetrics & Gynecology, which were taken on by Team Datapeks and Team Alpacaverse, respectively.

Team Datapeks created “VeloCap,” an AI-driven venture capital management software focused on the first two phases of the venture capital process - deal sourcing and due diligence. “VeloCap optimises faster, smarter, and data-driven investment decision-making by using features such as the intelligent database manager, personalised ranked deal finder, smart insights identifier, and GenieMatch,” Hoh said.