PETALING JAYA: News of a drop in oil prices is always received with a lot of cheer from vehicle owners, but many do not realise that it also presents a huge financial challenge to the country.

If oil price drops below US$20 (RM82) a barrel, it will force the government to change its spending habits, according to Sunway University Business School professor of economics Dr Yeah Kim Leng.

He said the country’s high dependence on revenue from national oil corporation Petronas could leave the country with a massive financial challenge next year.

“It may not be so difficult yet this year because we’re getting dividends from Petronas based on 2019 results,” he said yesterday.

“However, the impact will be acutely felt next year when dividends are based on this year’s results.”

According to a report in oilprice.com yesterday, the price of crude crashed to US$37 (RM152) below zero on Wednesday despite earlier contention that it was impossible for the price of oil to slip into negative territory.

An oil analyst has warned that the price could even reach US$100 (RM413) below zero next month.

Yeah said that in such a situation, it becomes more imperative that the government accounts for every sen spent.

“One possible option is for the government to sell its assets, such as share ownership of government-linked companies or request for higher dividends from these conglomerates.”

He said the government would have to re-prioritise its spending by reducing expenditure on non-critical areas.

“It is hoped that production cuts by oil producing countries will help stabilise oil prices. If the world economy can pick up after the end of the lockdown period, it will help improve demand for oil.”

Asli’s Centre for Public Policy Studies chairman Tan Sri Ramon Navaratnam said a drastic drop in oil revenue will require huge changes in how the government operates.

“If the government does not have a plan to deal with this, it could be catastrophic for the nation’s economy. No one can say for certain how long the Covid-19 pandemic will last. Therefore the government needs to come up with a plan to restart the economy.”

He said selected economic activities in safe areas should be allowed to resume, adding the New Economic Policy also needs to be reviewed so that the nation can better equip itself to deal with sudden changes.

