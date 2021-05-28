Double-masking helps filter more particles — Dr Noor Hisham

KUALA LUMPUR: Double-masking or wearing a cloth mask on top of a medical-grade mask helps filter more particles than wearing a single cloth mask alone, said Health director-general Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah.

Sharing information through infographics on his Twitter account, the United States of America (US) Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) study concludes that double-masking can substantially reduce the wearer’s exposure to Covid-19.

“Although it’s not mandatory together with the face shield, it gives maximum protection,” said Dr Noor Hisham.

According to another infographic he shared, an unknotted surgical mask blocks 56.1 percent of particles, a cloth mask (51.4 percent), a knot and tucked surgical mask (77 percent) and double-masking (85.4 percent).

Always pair a surgical and a cloth mask for double-masking, and avoid wearing a similar type of mask for double-masking, according to the infographic.

Another infographic shows that no doubling up required for the N95 mask as it is the gold standard and it can seal the face and filters 95 percent of particles.

Yesterday, the total daily Covid-19 cases recorded in the country continues to reach another peak with 7,857 cases reported in the past 24 hours with 59 deaths were recorded, taking the death toll to 2,491. — Bernama