Double-storey temple burns down in Air Itam

GEORGE TOWN: A two-storey temple at Lorong Lembah Ria, Air Itam here was destroyed in a fire today, but no casualties were involved.

A Penang Fire and Rescue Department spokesman said they received a distress call at 6.17 pm and an engine from the Paya Terubong Fire and Rescue Department rushed to the scene of the fire.

“Over 80 per cent of the building was destroyed, but no casualties were reported as the caretaker and temple visitors managed to save themselves after realising there was a fire,” the spokesman said tonight.

He added that they got the fire under control in 15 minutes and the fire was completely put out by around 7 pm.

He said that over 50 firefighters were involved in putting out the fire. - Bernama