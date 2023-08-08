Double strikes for customs - ciggies found hidden in furniture at West Port and Kepong

DENGKIL: The Royal Customs Department (JKDM) confiscated cigarettes and kretek cigarettes worth RM3.2 million including tax, in two raids on cigarette smuggling in Port Klang, Selangor and Kepong, Kuala Lumpur on Aug 1.

Customs Central Zone enforcement director Wong Pun Sian said the raid on a container in West Port in Port Klang found 1.04 million sticks of Double Happiness brand cigarettes hidden in furniture.

“The Customs Form 2 (Export) declared the merchandise in the container as used furniture but it was different from the merchandise found,” he said. adding that the cigarettes were worth RM136,112 with evasion of RM702,123 in duty and tax.

“Preliminary investigations found that the syndicate’s modus operandi was to hide cigarettes in the hidden compartments of specially made furniture such as tables to avoid detection,” he said here today.

Wong said a man in his 30s who is a delivery agent was arrested to help in investigations.

The case is being investigated under Section 133(1)(a) of the Customs Act 1967 for the offence of making false declarations, as well as Section 135(1)(a) of the Customs Act 1967 for importing non-customs and prohibited goods, he said.

In the other raid on premises in Kepong, Customs found 3.032 million sticks of cigarettes of various brands such as LA, Gajah Baru, Surya, Sempoerna, Dji Sam Soe and Toura estimated to be worth RM338,720 with an evasion of RM2.034 million in duties and taxes.

An inspection of the premises did not show up any importation documents.

No arrests were made in the raid, but Customs is tracking down the mastermind behind the smuggling, he said.-Bernama