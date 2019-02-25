Doulas urged to engage with Health Ministry

KUALA LUMPUR: Doulas (birth coach/companion) are urged to engage with the Ministry of Health (MoH) to solve the issues regarding their services.

Minister Datuk Seri Dr Dzulkefly Ahmad said the approach was necessary because the service needed a good management as it involved people’s lives and health.

“We need to have discussions with them, because if we really want to have doula services, it must be done with responsibility, must have standard operating procedures (SOPs), and its own requirements.

“Post-cabinet meetings often discuss this matter. We want them, individuals, groups or organisations, to come forward, for engagement sessions, to promote good practice and avoid harm,“ he told a press conference after launching the 26th Coddex Committee on Fats and Oils Meeting (CCFO) here today.

Commenting further, Dzulkefly said the doula service had its positive side.

“So, to manage the bad side and to develop the good, we need to engage them, let them discuss with related parties to maintain public interest,“ he said. — Bernama