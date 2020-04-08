Downpour, strongwinds cause flash floods in Kg Tasik

IPOH: An hour-long downpour and strong winds, which started at 5 pm, caused flash flood in Kampung Tasik, Pengkalan Hulu located about 170 kilometres from here yesterday.

According to a Perak Civil Defence Force (APM) spokesman, five houses and a car workshop were damaged when the attap roofs were blown off and trees fell on them.

“Seven APM personnel were deployed to the area to remove the trees in several areas and monitor the people’s condition in the affected areas,” he said when contacted by Bernama today.

He said no relief centre was opened as the 17 affected occupants from five families went to stay with their relatives nearby.

He said the flood waters fully subsided at 8 pm and no one injuries or fatalities were reported. - Bernama