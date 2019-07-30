Dozens of homes, shops destroyed in Kinabatangan fire

SANDAKAN: Fire razed dozens of homes and shops in Kampung Pinangah, Tongod, Kinabatangan at 5.30pm this afternoon and is understood to still be happening.

According to a statement from the Sabah Fire and Rescue Department here, a team from Kota Kinabatangan rushed to the scene after receiving an emergency call at 5.38pm.

The distance from the nearest fire and rescue station is 173 km and two to three hours’ journey.

The department said the team could not relay further information due to poor communication signals but would provide updates once the situation improves. — Bernama